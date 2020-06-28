2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors garage bathtub carpet

Modern three-level townhouse located in the heart of Wheaton. Light-filled living space with two-car garages. Hardwood floor in the kitchen. New carpets. Master bathroom is equipped with double vanity with a soaking tub and separate shower stall. Walk-in master bedroom closet. Laundry on bedroom level. 10 min walk/2 min drive to the Wheaton metro station (red line) and many dining restaurants, 17min walk/4min driving to Costco, and Westfield shopping mall . 10 mins to Beltway. 650 min credit scores required