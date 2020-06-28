All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE
Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:35 PM

2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE

2520 Blueridge Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2520 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern three-level townhouse located in the heart of Wheaton. Light-filled living space with two-car garages. Hardwood floor in the kitchen. New carpets. Master bathroom is equipped with double vanity with a soaking tub and separate shower stall. Walk-in master bedroom closet. Laundry on bedroom level. 10 min walk/2 min drive to the Wheaton metro station (red line) and many dining restaurants, 17min walk/4min driving to Costco, and Westfield shopping mall . 10 mins to Beltway. 650 min credit scores required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 BLUERIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Pet Friendly Places
Wheaton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College