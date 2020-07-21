Charming 2 level single family home, with 2 full baths, hard wood floors, 3 BR on the main level and 1BR in the lower level. Sorry pets not allowed. Convenient location with easy access to Beltway, metro, and shopping.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2405 EUGENE STREET have any available units?
2405 EUGENE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2405 EUGENE STREET have?
Some of 2405 EUGENE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 EUGENE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2405 EUGENE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 EUGENE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 EUGENE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2405 EUGENE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2405 EUGENE STREET offers parking.
Does 2405 EUGENE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 EUGENE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 EUGENE STREET have a pool?
No, 2405 EUGENE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2405 EUGENE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2405 EUGENE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 EUGENE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 EUGENE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 EUGENE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 EUGENE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.