Well maintained Rambler. Home features 3 beds and 2 full baths. Near metro and shopping mall. Tenant Occupied. $40.00 non-refundable application fee per adult occupant with copies of 2 recent pay stubs and identification.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE have any available units?
2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
Is 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.