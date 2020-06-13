All apartments in Wheaton
2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE
2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE

2009 Glenhaven Place · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Glenhaven Place, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well maintained Rambler. Home features 3 beds and 2 full baths. Near metro and shopping mall. Tenant Occupied. $40.00 non-refundable application fee per adult occupant with copies of 2 recent pay stubs and identification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE have any available units?
2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
Is 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE offer parking?
No, 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 GLENHAVEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
