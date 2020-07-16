All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 1502 Hanby St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
1502 Hanby St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1502 Hanby St.

1502 Hanby Street · (301) 656-8765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1502 Hanby Street, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1502 Hanby St. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1502 Hanby St. Available 08/01/20 Unique Home with Backyard, Detached Garage & 4... FOUR.... Full Bathrooms! - You've just come across a truly unique property. Park in the driveway and open the front door to your living and dining rooms. The main level also includes a den/study and table space kitchen.

Upstairs, which is a custom renovation, offers 3 well sized bedrooms including a master suite with a comfy carpet to walk on.

The basement has great space for a TV room and two other bonus rooms.

The outdoor space features a covered porch with ceiling fan. The backyard has plenty of room to run around and throw some balls. Fire up the grill and call your friends for a BBQ. What you won't see in any other place is the detached garage that is perfect an art studio, workshop, band practice or fixing cars.

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great home!

Lease terms:
Two Year Lease minimum
Pets accepted on a case by case basis
Smoking is prohibited
Resident responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

(RLNE3320907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Hanby St. have any available units?
1502 Hanby St. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1502 Hanby St. have?
Some of 1502 Hanby St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Hanby St. currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Hanby St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Hanby St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Hanby St. is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Hanby St. offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Hanby St. offers parking.
Does 1502 Hanby St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Hanby St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Hanby St. have a pool?
No, 1502 Hanby St. does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Hanby St. have accessible units?
No, 1502 Hanby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Hanby St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Hanby St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Hanby St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Hanby St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1502 Hanby St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity