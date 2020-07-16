Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1502 Hanby St. Available 08/01/20 Unique Home with Backyard, Detached Garage & 4... FOUR.... Full Bathrooms! - You've just come across a truly unique property. Park in the driveway and open the front door to your living and dining rooms. The main level also includes a den/study and table space kitchen.



Upstairs, which is a custom renovation, offers 3 well sized bedrooms including a master suite with a comfy carpet to walk on.



The basement has great space for a TV room and two other bonus rooms.



The outdoor space features a covered porch with ceiling fan. The backyard has plenty of room to run around and throw some balls. Fire up the grill and call your friends for a BBQ. What you won't see in any other place is the detached garage that is perfect an art studio, workshop, band practice or fixing cars.



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great home!



Lease terms:

Two Year Lease minimum

Pets accepted on a case by case basis

Smoking is prohibited

Resident responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)



(RLNE3320907)