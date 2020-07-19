Rent Calculator
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD
12309 Selfridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
12309 Selfridge Road, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Attractive 2 bedroom detached home with finished basement having large rec room and 2nd full bath. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. Hardwood flooring on main level. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wheaton, MD
.
What amenities does 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wheaton
.
Does 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12309 SELFRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
