Wheaton, MD
11721 KINGTREE STREET
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:53 AM

11721 KINGTREE STREET

11721 Kingtree Street · No Longer Available
Location

11721 Kingtree Street, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Large single family home, lots of update and renovated kitchen. Great back yard with a large garage with ample space for storage. Close to beltway, shops, restaurants and the brand new library/community center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11721 KINGTREE STREET have any available units?
11721 KINGTREE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11721 KINGTREE STREET have?
Some of 11721 KINGTREE STREET's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11721 KINGTREE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11721 KINGTREE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11721 KINGTREE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11721 KINGTREE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11721 KINGTREE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11721 KINGTREE STREET offers parking.
Does 11721 KINGTREE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11721 KINGTREE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11721 KINGTREE STREET have a pool?
No, 11721 KINGTREE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11721 KINGTREE STREET have accessible units?
No, 11721 KINGTREE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11721 KINGTREE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 11721 KINGTREE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11721 KINGTREE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11721 KINGTREE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
