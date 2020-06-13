Large single family home, lots of update and renovated kitchen. Great back yard with a large garage with ample space for storage. Close to beltway, shops, restaurants and the brand new library/community center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 11721 KINGTREE STREET have?
Some of 11721 KINGTREE STREET's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
