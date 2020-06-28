11333 KING GEORGE DR. #1

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VERY WELL MAINTAINED CONDO - WELL MAINTAINED CONDO 2 BLOCKS FROM METRO. ONE BEDROOM PLUS DEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND I-495. WATER INCLUDED. PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. LOCK IS ON THE BACK DOOR ON GROUND LEVEL.



(RLNE2114934)