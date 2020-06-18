11320 King George Dr

Amenities
Amazingly Beautiful 3BR/2FB/1HB - 2 Level plus Attached Garage Unit - Amazing Location! - ## Check out the video tour at: https://rentinsilverspring.com ## Gorgeous light-filled open floor plan home-great features . Large living/dining area, updated granite & Corian country kitchen with breakfast bar open to the family room & walkout to the porch, large master suit with luxury master bath, vaulted ceilings bedrooms level, laundry room on bedroom level! 1 car garage & 1 spot. Newer tile in kitchen and baths. GREAT LOCATION!! few blocks from Metro, restaurants, & shopping
(RLNE5686879)