Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

11320 King George Dr

11320 King George Drive · (301) 760-4030
Location

11320 King George Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11320 King George Dr · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazingly Beautiful 3BR/2FB/1HB - 2 Level plus Attached Garage Unit - Amazing Location! - ## Check out the video tour at: https://rentinsilverspring.com ## Gorgeous light-filled open floor plan home-great features . Large living/dining area, updated granite & Corian country kitchen with breakfast bar open to the family room & walkout to the porch, large master suit with luxury master bath, vaulted ceilings bedrooms level, laundry room on bedroom level! 1 car garage & 1 spot. Newer tile in kitchen and baths. GREAT LOCATION!! few blocks from Metro, restaurants, & shopping

(RLNE5686879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11320 King George Dr have any available units?
11320 King George Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11320 King George Dr have?
Some of 11320 King George Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11320 King George Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11320 King George Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11320 King George Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11320 King George Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11320 King George Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11320 King George Dr does offer parking.
Does 11320 King George Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11320 King George Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11320 King George Dr have a pool?
No, 11320 King George Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11320 King George Dr have accessible units?
No, 11320 King George Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11320 King George Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11320 King George Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11320 King George Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11320 King George Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
