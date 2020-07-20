Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

11026 Amherst Ave. Available 06/10/19 Beautiful upscale 4-level end unit townhome. Rooftop terrace. Walk to Metro - Bright and beautiful 4-story end unit townhome.



First thing you will notice when you enter this home is the light! This end-unit townhome boasts windows in 3 sides. FIrst floor has a lovely home office, followed by steps to the 2-car garage. Go up one floor to find a great gourmet kitchen and all hardwood flooring in the dining room and living room. This floor has a powder room as well as a nice gas fireplace. Third floor has 2 master suites, each with en-suite bathroom, plenty of closet space, and laundry. As if all this was not enough, the top floor offers yet another bedroom with en-suite bathroom, as well as a family room and a beautiful rooftop terrace!



This home is in a quiet street, and just one block from metro, Safe way, Shopping Mall and many Gourmet restaurants.



(RLNE4822655)