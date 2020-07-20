All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 11026 Amherst Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
11026 Amherst Ave.
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

11026 Amherst Ave.

11026 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11026 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11026 Amherst Ave. Available 06/10/19 Beautiful upscale 4-level end unit townhome. Rooftop terrace. Walk to Metro - Bright and beautiful 4-story end unit townhome.

First thing you will notice when you enter this home is the light! This end-unit townhome boasts windows in 3 sides. FIrst floor has a lovely home office, followed by steps to the 2-car garage. Go up one floor to find a great gourmet kitchen and all hardwood flooring in the dining room and living room. This floor has a powder room as well as a nice gas fireplace. Third floor has 2 master suites, each with en-suite bathroom, plenty of closet space, and laundry. As if all this was not enough, the top floor offers yet another bedroom with en-suite bathroom, as well as a family room and a beautiful rooftop terrace!

This home is in a quiet street, and just one block from metro, Safe way, Shopping Mall and many Gourmet restaurants.

(RLNE4822655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11026 Amherst Ave. have any available units?
11026 Amherst Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 11026 Amherst Ave. have?
Some of 11026 Amherst Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11026 Amherst Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11026 Amherst Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11026 Amherst Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 11026 Amherst Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 11026 Amherst Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11026 Amherst Ave. offers parking.
Does 11026 Amherst Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11026 Amherst Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11026 Amherst Ave. have a pool?
No, 11026 Amherst Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11026 Amherst Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11026 Amherst Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11026 Amherst Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11026 Amherst Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11026 Amherst Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11026 Amherst Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive
Wheaton, MD 20902
The George
11141 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with ParkingWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wheaton Glenmont

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College