10853 Amherst Ave
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10853 Amherst Ave
10853 Amherst Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10853 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Silver Spring MD Wheaton Metro Apartment - Property Id: 129660
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129660
Property Id 129660
(RLNE4953241)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10853 Amherst Ave have any available units?
10853 Amherst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Wheaton, MD
.
What amenities does 10853 Amherst Ave have?
Some of 10853 Amherst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 10853 Amherst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10853 Amherst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10853 Amherst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10853 Amherst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10853 Amherst Ave offer parking?
No, 10853 Amherst Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10853 Amherst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10853 Amherst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10853 Amherst Ave have a pool?
No, 10853 Amherst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10853 Amherst Ave have accessible units?
No, 10853 Amherst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10853 Amherst Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10853 Amherst Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10853 Amherst Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10853 Amherst Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
