All apartments in Westphalia
Find more places like 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westphalia, MD
/
9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET

9402 Firtree Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9402 Firtree Park Street, Westphalia, MD 20747

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Good condition. Free month rent. Tenant must apply with mobile home park association and undergo criminal background check. Vouchers acceptable. Also for sale. See MCPG547280

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET have any available units?
9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
Is 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET offer parking?
No, 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET have a pool?
No, 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9402 FIRTREE PARK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAWalker Mill, MDDistrict Heights, MDForestville, MDLargo, MDBrock Hall, MDMarlboro Village, MD
Rosaryville, MDKettering, MDSuitland, MDCamp Springs, MDClinton, MDCapitol Heights, MDPeppermill Village, MDSummerfield, MDSeat Pleasant, MDLake Arbor, MDCoral Hills, MDMarlton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University