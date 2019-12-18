11002 MARY DIGGES PLACE

You~ll love this stunning 3 bedroom townhome located in Melwood. Check out the eat in kitchen and large deck. You'll love the vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom. The lower level with walkout is perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
