Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE

543 Congressional Drive · No Longer Available
Location

543 Congressional Drive, Westminster, MD 21158

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home with full master bath. carpeting. Large 16 x 14 Deck, to fenced in back yard. Full basement with walk-out. Eat-in kitchen with living room/dining room combo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE have any available units?
543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE have?
Some of 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 CONGRESSIONAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

