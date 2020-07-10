465 PLEASANTON RD #C21

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor condo with updated kitchen and bath. Community pool, tennis court, walking distance to McDaniel College and downtown Westminster. No Smoking, pets on a case to case basis. $45 application fee per adult.