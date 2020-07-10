2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor condo with updated kitchen and bath. Community pool, tennis court, walking distance to McDaniel College and downtown Westminster. No Smoking, pets on a case to case basis. $45 application fee per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 have any available units?
465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 have?
Some of 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 currently offering any rent specials?
465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 is pet friendly.
Does 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 offer parking?
Yes, 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 offers parking.
Does 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 have a pool?
Yes, 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 has a pool.
Does 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 have accessible units?
No, 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 does not have accessible units.
Does 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 has units with dishwashers.
Does 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 PLEASANTON RD #C21 does not have units with air conditioning.
