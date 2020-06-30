Rent Calculator
Home
/
Westminster, MD
/
4 Hersh Ave
4 Hersh Ave
4 Hersh Avenue
Location
4 Hersh Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse near McDaniel College in Westminster. Finished basement. Washer/dryer. Deck. Yard maintenance included. No smoking, will consider your pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 Hersh Ave have any available units?
4 Hersh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, MD
.
What amenities does 4 Hersh Ave have?
Some of 4 Hersh Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4 Hersh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4 Hersh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Hersh Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Hersh Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4 Hersh Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4 Hersh Ave offers parking.
Does 4 Hersh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Hersh Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Hersh Ave have a pool?
No, 4 Hersh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4 Hersh Ave have accessible units?
No, 4 Hersh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Hersh Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Hersh Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Hersh Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Hersh Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
