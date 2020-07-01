All apartments in Westminster
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:06 AM

304 ST ANDREWS LANE

304 Saint Andrew Lane · No Longer Available
Location

304 Saint Andrew Lane, Westminster, MD 21158

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Freshly painted, all new flooring wonderful 3 bedroom home. Each bedroom has access to private bath plus powder room on 1st floor for guests. Lots of main floor living and dining space Ready for immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 ST ANDREWS LANE have any available units?
304 ST ANDREWS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 304 ST ANDREWS LANE have?
Some of 304 ST ANDREWS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 ST ANDREWS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
304 ST ANDREWS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 ST ANDREWS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 304 ST ANDREWS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 304 ST ANDREWS LANE offer parking?
No, 304 ST ANDREWS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 304 ST ANDREWS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 ST ANDREWS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 ST ANDREWS LANE have a pool?
No, 304 ST ANDREWS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 304 ST ANDREWS LANE have accessible units?
No, 304 ST ANDREWS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 304 ST ANDREWS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 ST ANDREWS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 ST ANDREWS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 ST ANDREWS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Anne Arundel County

