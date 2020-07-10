Rent Calculator
30 BELLA VITA COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
30 BELLA VITA COURT
30 Bella Vita Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
30 Bella Vita Court, Westminster, MD 21157
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice ground level unit in quiet 55+ community. Two bedrooms and two full baths. Laundry in unit. Nice patio for quiet outdoor space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30 BELLA VITA COURT have any available units?
30 BELLA VITA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, MD
.
Is 30 BELLA VITA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
30 BELLA VITA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 BELLA VITA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 30 BELLA VITA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 30 BELLA VITA COURT offer parking?
No, 30 BELLA VITA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 30 BELLA VITA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 BELLA VITA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 BELLA VITA COURT have a pool?
No, 30 BELLA VITA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 30 BELLA VITA COURT have accessible units?
No, 30 BELLA VITA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 30 BELLA VITA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 BELLA VITA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 BELLA VITA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 BELLA VITA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
