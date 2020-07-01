All apartments in Westminster
227 E MAIN STREET
227 E MAIN STREET

227 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 East Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to rent a 1-2 bedroom 1st floor unit with hardwood floors and lots of room to move around. Large eat-in kitchen, unique built in book cases, screened in porch off the kitchen. $50 per applicant fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 E MAIN STREET have any available units?
227 E MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
Is 227 E MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
227 E MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 E MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 227 E MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 227 E MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 227 E MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 227 E MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 E MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 E MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 227 E MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 227 E MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 227 E MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 227 E MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 E MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 E MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 E MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

