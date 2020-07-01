Great opportunity to rent a 1-2 bedroom 1st floor unit with hardwood floors and lots of room to move around. Large eat-in kitchen, unique built in book cases, screened in porch off the kitchen. $50 per applicant fee required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 227 E MAIN STREET have any available units?
227 E MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
Is 227 E MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
227 E MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.