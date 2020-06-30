All apartments in Westminster
225 HOBBITTS LANE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

225 HOBBITTS LANE

225 Hobbitts Lane · No Longer Available
Location

225 Hobbitts Lane, Westminster, MD 21158

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Spaceous 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 cars garage single family home for rent. In quiet neighborhood. Easy commute to major routes. House in good condition. beautiful landscape. Relax and enjoy the view from your deck. Lots of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 HOBBITTS LANE have any available units?
225 HOBBITTS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 225 HOBBITTS LANE have?
Some of 225 HOBBITTS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 HOBBITTS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
225 HOBBITTS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 HOBBITTS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 225 HOBBITTS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 225 HOBBITTS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 225 HOBBITTS LANE offers parking.
Does 225 HOBBITTS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 HOBBITTS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 HOBBITTS LANE have a pool?
No, 225 HOBBITTS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 225 HOBBITTS LANE have accessible units?
No, 225 HOBBITTS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 HOBBITTS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 HOBBITTS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 HOBBITTS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 HOBBITTS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

