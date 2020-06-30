225 HOBBITTS LANE

Spaceous 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 cars garage single family home for rent. In quiet neighborhood. Easy commute to major routes. House in good condition. beautiful landscape. Relax and enjoy the view from your deck. Lots of storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
