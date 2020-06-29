Rent Calculator
Home
/
Westminster, MD
/
225 E MAIN STREET
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:52 AM
1 of 1
225 E MAIN STREET
225 East Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
225 East Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Rent this cozy one (1) bedroom efficiency unit on top floor located in Westminster. Freshly painted and available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 E MAIN STREET have any available units?
225 E MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, MD
.
Is 225 E MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
225 E MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 E MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 225 E MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 225 E MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 225 E MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 225 E MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 E MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 E MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 225 E MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 225 E MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 225 E MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 225 E MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 E MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 E MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 E MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
