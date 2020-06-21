All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

218 E Green St Apt 2

218 East Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 East Green Street, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
- Newly renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment, off street parking, walking distance to shopping and restaurants.

(RLNE5839817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have any available units?
218 E Green St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
Is 218 E Green St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
218 E Green St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 E Green St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
