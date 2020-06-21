Rent Calculator
218 E Green St Apt 2
218 East Green Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
218 East Green Street, Westminster, MD 21157
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
- Newly renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment, off street parking, walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
(RLNE5839817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have any available units?
218 E Green St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, MD
.
Is 218 E Green St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
218 E Green St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 E Green St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 E Green St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 E Green St Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
