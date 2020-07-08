All apartments in Westminster
16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B

16 New Windsor Road · No Longer Available
Location

16 New Windsor Road, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
No laundry on site. Good credit history required. Flat rate $150 month for utilities ( excluded is phone & internet) Per adult $55 application online at Long & Foster Web site when you type in address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B have any available units?
16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
Is 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B currently offering any rent specials?
16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B pet-friendly?
No, 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B offer parking?
Yes, 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B offers parking.
Does 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B have a pool?
No, 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B does not have a pool.
Does 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B have accessible units?
No, 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B does not have accessible units.
Does 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B does not have units with air conditioning.

