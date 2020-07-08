No laundry on site. Good credit history required. Flat rate $150 month for utilities ( excluded is phone & internet) Per adult $55 application online at Long & Foster Web site when you type in address.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B have any available units?
16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
Is 16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B currently offering any rent specials?
16 NEW WINDSOR RD #APT B is not currently offering any rent specials.