7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:12 PM
1 of 15
7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD
7105 Brooklyn Bridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7105 Brooklyn Bridge Road, West Laurel, MD 20707
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Huge Brick Rambler sits back in the woods with a ton of privacy! Offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, screened porch, unfinished basement and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Laurel, MD
.
Is 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Laurel
.
Does 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7105 BROOKLYN BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
