All apartments in West Laurel
Find more places like 6303 KAYBRO STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Laurel, MD
/
6303 KAYBRO STREET
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

6303 KAYBRO STREET

6303 Kaybro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6303 Kaybro Street, West Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL traditional style home! Upgraded kitchen with so much storage! Wood floors throughout. Fireplace in living room. Laundry on main floor off kitchen. Sun room off garage and laundry. Large yard. Office off laundry could be extra main floor bedroom. 1 car attached garage and plenty of driveway and street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 KAYBRO STREET have any available units?
6303 KAYBRO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 6303 KAYBRO STREET have?
Some of 6303 KAYBRO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 KAYBRO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6303 KAYBRO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 KAYBRO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6303 KAYBRO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Laurel.
Does 6303 KAYBRO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6303 KAYBRO STREET offers parking.
Does 6303 KAYBRO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6303 KAYBRO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 KAYBRO STREET have a pool?
No, 6303 KAYBRO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6303 KAYBRO STREET have accessible units?
No, 6303 KAYBRO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 KAYBRO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 KAYBRO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 KAYBRO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 KAYBRO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDBurtonsville, MDNorth Laurel, MDFulton, MDSouth Laurel, MDFairland, MDCalverton, MD
Savage, MDMaryland City, MDBeltsville, MDCloverly, MDWhite Oak, MDColesville, MDCollege Park, MDJessup, MDIlchester, MDAdelphi, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College