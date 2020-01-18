BEAUTIFUL traditional style home! Upgraded kitchen with so much storage! Wood floors throughout. Fireplace in living room. Laundry on main floor off kitchen. Sun room off garage and laundry. Large yard. Office off laundry could be extra main floor bedroom. 1 car attached garage and plenty of driveway and street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6303 KAYBRO STREET have any available units?
6303 KAYBRO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 6303 KAYBRO STREET have?
Some of 6303 KAYBRO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 KAYBRO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6303 KAYBRO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.