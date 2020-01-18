6303 KAYBRO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL traditional style home! Upgraded kitchen with so much storage! Wood floors throughout. Fireplace in living room. Laundry on main floor off kitchen. Sun room off garage and laundry. Large yard. Office off laundry could be extra main floor bedroom. 1 car attached garage and plenty of driveway and street parking.