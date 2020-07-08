All apartments in Walker Mill
Find more places like 6305 HALSTED AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker Mill, MD
/
6305 HALSTED AVENUE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM

6305 HALSTED AVENUE

6305 Halsted Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walker Mill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6305 Halsted Avenue, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available in late June or July! Quick walk to the blue line metro; (Uber/Lyft) is also a popular choice. Close to DC, Nats Stadium, Eastern Market, H Street, and more! Pets must be approved by management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have any available units?
6305 HALSTED AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
Is 6305 HALSTED AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6305 HALSTED AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 HALSTED AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkland Square
2100 County Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20747
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20743

Similar Pages

Walker Mill 2 BedroomsWalker Mill Apartments with Balcony
Walker Mill Apartments with PoolWalker Mill Dog Friendly Apartments
Walker Mill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College