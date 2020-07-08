Available in late June or July! Quick walk to the blue line metro; (Uber/Lyft) is also a popular choice. Close to DC, Nats Stadium, Eastern Market, H Street, and more! Pets must be approved by management.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have any available units?
6305 HALSTED AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
Is 6305 HALSTED AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6305 HALSTED AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 HALSTED AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6305 HALSTED AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6305 HALSTED AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
