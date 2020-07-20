Rent Calculator
1961 ADDISON ROAD S
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:50 AM
1961 ADDISON ROAD S
1961 Addison Road South
·
No Longer Available
Location
1961 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD 20747
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1961 ADDISON ROAD S have any available units?
1961 ADDISON ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Walker Mill, MD
.
Is 1961 ADDISON ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
1961 ADDISON ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 ADDISON ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 1961 ADDISON ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Walker Mill
.
Does 1961 ADDISON ROAD S offer parking?
No, 1961 ADDISON ROAD S does not offer parking.
Does 1961 ADDISON ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 ADDISON ROAD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 ADDISON ROAD S have a pool?
No, 1961 ADDISON ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 1961 ADDISON ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 1961 ADDISON ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 ADDISON ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 ADDISON ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1961 ADDISON ROAD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1961 ADDISON ROAD S does not have units with air conditioning.
