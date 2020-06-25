All apartments in Walker Mill
Find more places like 1951 ADDISON ROAD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker Mill, MD
/
1951 ADDISON ROAD S
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

1951 ADDISON ROAD S

1951 Addison Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walker Mill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1951 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD 20747

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PLEASE CALL OWNER - Anish Gupta @ 703-957-8050.....MOVE IN READY - Freshly painted 3 bedroom with hardwood floors throughout. Large, bright living room. Kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 ADDISON ROAD S have any available units?
1951 ADDISON ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
Is 1951 ADDISON ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
1951 ADDISON ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 ADDISON ROAD S pet-friendly?
No, 1951 ADDISON ROAD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 1951 ADDISON ROAD S offer parking?
No, 1951 ADDISON ROAD S does not offer parking.
Does 1951 ADDISON ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 ADDISON ROAD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 ADDISON ROAD S have a pool?
No, 1951 ADDISON ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 1951 ADDISON ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 1951 ADDISON ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 ADDISON ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 ADDISON ROAD S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 ADDISON ROAD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1951 ADDISON ROAD S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20743
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Walker Mill 2 BedroomsWalker Mill Apartments with Balcony
Walker Mill Apartments with PoolWalker Mill Dog Friendly Apartments
Walker Mill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College