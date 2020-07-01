1935 ADDISON ROAD S

FOR ALL INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONACT OWNER, ANISH GUPTA @ 703-957-8050....Newly renovated with new kitchen, and bathrooms....Tenant pays - Gas, electric and renters insuranceWater, trash and sewer is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
