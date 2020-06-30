All apartments in Walker Mill
Find more places like 1601 Gould Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker Mill, MD
/
1601 Gould Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1601 Gould Drive

1601 Gould Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walker Mill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1601 Gould Drive, Walker Mill, MD 20747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Single Family Property
Year Built: 2002
4 Total Bedroom(s)
3.5 Total Bathroom(s)
Family Room / Gas Fireplace
Living Room (Hardwood)
Dining Room (Hardwood)
Theater Room
Finished Basement
Large Deck
Newly Remodeled Kitchen
Approx. 2890 sq. ft.
Forced Air Heat
Air Conditioning
2 Car Garage
Composition Roof
Approx. 1.2 acre(s)

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/district-heights-md?lid=12622073

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5176116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Gould Drive have any available units?
1601 Gould Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 1601 Gould Drive have?
Some of 1601 Gould Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Gould Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Gould Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Gould Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Gould Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 1601 Gould Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Gould Drive offers parking.
Does 1601 Gould Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Gould Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Gould Drive have a pool?
No, 1601 Gould Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Gould Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 Gould Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Gould Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Gould Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Gould Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1601 Gould Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20743
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Walker Mill 2 BedroomsWalker Mill Apartments with Balcony
Walker Mill Apartments with PoolWalker Mill Dog Friendly Apartments
Walker Mill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College