Single Family Property Year Built: 2002 4 Total Bedroom(s) 3.5 Total Bathroom(s) Family Room / Gas Fireplace Living Room (Hardwood) Dining Room (Hardwood) Theater Room Finished Basement Large Deck Newly Remodeled Kitchen Approx. 2890 sq. ft. Forced Air Heat Air Conditioning 2 Car Garage Composition Roof Approx. 1.2 acre(s)
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Gould Drive have any available units?
1601 Gould Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 1601 Gould Drive have?
Some of 1601 Gould Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Gould Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Gould Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.