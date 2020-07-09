Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1514 Karen Blvd
1514 Karen Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1514 Karen Boulevard, Walker Mill, MD 20747
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Great end unit townhome. Eat in Kitchen, washer and dryer on main level, fenced backyard with use of shed, fully finished basement with rec room and bonus room, living room and separate dining room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1514 Karen Blvd have any available units?
1514 Karen Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Walker Mill, MD
.
What amenities does 1514 Karen Blvd have?
Some of 1514 Karen Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1514 Karen Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Karen Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Karen Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Karen Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Walker Mill
.
Does 1514 Karen Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Karen Blvd offers parking.
Does 1514 Karen Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Karen Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Karen Blvd have a pool?
No, 1514 Karen Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Karen Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1514 Karen Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Karen Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Karen Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Karen Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1514 Karen Blvd has units with air conditioning.
