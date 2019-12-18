All apartments in Walker Mill
Find more places like 1321 Karen Blvd 409.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker Mill, MD
/
1321 Karen Blvd 409
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

1321 Karen Blvd 409

1321 Karen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walker Mill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1321 Karen Boulevard, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Unit 409 Available 03/01/20 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 205025

Gated community. Secured entry into building. 3rd floor walkup. Stainless steel appliances in updated kitchen. Washer and dryer in the unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205025
Property Id 205025

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5506411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Karen Blvd 409 have any available units?
1321 Karen Blvd 409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 1321 Karen Blvd 409 have?
Some of 1321 Karen Blvd 409's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Karen Blvd 409 currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Karen Blvd 409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Karen Blvd 409 pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Karen Blvd 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 1321 Karen Blvd 409 offer parking?
No, 1321 Karen Blvd 409 does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Karen Blvd 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 Karen Blvd 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Karen Blvd 409 have a pool?
No, 1321 Karen Blvd 409 does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Karen Blvd 409 have accessible units?
No, 1321 Karen Blvd 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Karen Blvd 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Karen Blvd 409 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Karen Blvd 409 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Karen Blvd 409 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkland Square
2100 County Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20747
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20743

Similar Pages

Walker Mill 2 BedroomsWalker Mill Apartments with Balcony
Walker Mill Apartments with PoolWalker Mill Dog Friendly Apartments
Walker Mill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College