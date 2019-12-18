Unit 409 Available 03/01/20 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 205025
Gated community. Secured entry into building. 3rd floor walkup. Stainless steel appliances in updated kitchen. Washer and dryer in the unit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205025 Property Id 205025
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5506411)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 Karen Blvd 409 have any available units?
1321 Karen Blvd 409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 1321 Karen Blvd 409 have?
Some of 1321 Karen Blvd 409's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Karen Blvd 409 currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Karen Blvd 409 is not currently offering any rent specials.