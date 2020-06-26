All apartments in Walker Mill
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

1131 WILBERFORCE CT

1131 Wilberforce Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Wilberforce Ct, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, granite counter-tops, ss appliances, beautiful fenced-in backyard. Nice community. This could be yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 WILBERFORCE CT have any available units?
1131 WILBERFORCE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 1131 WILBERFORCE CT have?
Some of 1131 WILBERFORCE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 WILBERFORCE CT currently offering any rent specials?
1131 WILBERFORCE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 WILBERFORCE CT pet-friendly?
No, 1131 WILBERFORCE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 1131 WILBERFORCE CT offer parking?
Yes, 1131 WILBERFORCE CT offers parking.
Does 1131 WILBERFORCE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 WILBERFORCE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 WILBERFORCE CT have a pool?
No, 1131 WILBERFORCE CT does not have a pool.
Does 1131 WILBERFORCE CT have accessible units?
No, 1131 WILBERFORCE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 WILBERFORCE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 WILBERFORCE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 WILBERFORCE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 WILBERFORCE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
