All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like Westchester at the Pavilions.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
Westchester at the Pavilions
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

Westchester at the Pavilions

3560 Malvern St · (301) 246-8360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,603

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,603

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,127

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Oct 8

$2,127

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,251

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westchester at the Pavilions.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog grooming area
green community
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community
You will find everything you need and want at our St. Charles, MD apartment community. Come home to Westchester at the Pavilions with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, built with your comfort in mind. Our apartment homes feature first-class features sure to complement any lifestyle. Each of our kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances. You will enjoy the appeal of 9-foot vaulted ceilings with fans, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and built-in nooks in select apartments. Residents of our luxury community like our picnic pavilion, swimming pool, and children pool area. We also have four playgrounds and two tennis courts. Plus, a location near Waldorf, MD that makes commuting easy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $400 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water: $7/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $65/month per pet
restrictions: Prohibited breeds include: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Cane Corsos, and any cross breed or related breed. Examples of breeds include, but are not limited to: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Bull Terriers, and American Bulldogs. English Bulldogs are not a prohibited breed under our company policy.
Dogs
rent: $65/month per dog
Cats
rent: $50/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage parking available for $100-$200.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $35-300/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westchester at the Pavilions have any available units?
Westchester at the Pavilions has 23 units available starting at $1,603 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westchester at the Pavilions have?
Some of Westchester at the Pavilions's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westchester at the Pavilions currently offering any rent specials?
Westchester at the Pavilions is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westchester at the Pavilions pet-friendly?
Yes, Westchester at the Pavilions is pet friendly.
Does Westchester at the Pavilions offer parking?
Yes, Westchester at the Pavilions offers parking.
Does Westchester at the Pavilions have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westchester at the Pavilions offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westchester at the Pavilions have a pool?
Yes, Westchester at the Pavilions has a pool.
Does Westchester at the Pavilions have accessible units?
Yes, Westchester at the Pavilions has accessible units.
Does Westchester at the Pavilions have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westchester at the Pavilions has units with dishwashers.
Does Westchester at the Pavilions have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westchester at the Pavilions has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Westchester at the Pavilions?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments with BalconyWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity