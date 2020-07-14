Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly coffee bar dog grooming area green community hot tub package receiving sauna smoke-free community

You will find everything you need and want at our St. Charles, MD apartment community. Come home to Westchester at the Pavilions with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, built with your comfort in mind. Our apartment homes feature first-class features sure to complement any lifestyle. Each of our kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances. You will enjoy the appeal of 9-foot vaulted ceilings with fans, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and built-in nooks in select apartments. Residents of our luxury community like our picnic pavilion, swimming pool, and children pool area. We also have four playgrounds and two tennis courts. Plus, a location near Waldorf, MD that makes commuting easy.