Westchester at the Pavilions

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $400 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water: $7/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $65/month per pet
restrictions: Prohibited breeds include: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Cane Corsos, and any cross breed or related breed. Examples of breeds include, but are not limited to: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Bull Terriers, and American Bulldogs. English Bulldogs are not a prohibited breed under our company policy.
Dogs
rent: $65/month per dog
Cats
rent: $50/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage parking available for $100-$200.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $35-300/month