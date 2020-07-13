All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Wakefield Terrace

2000 Amber Leaf Pl · (947) 222-5350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 Amber Leaf Pl, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2004T4 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 200034 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 201027 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wakefield Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
playground
Wakefield Terrace offers one, two and three bedroom apartments ranging in size from 722 to 1060 sq. ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Indoor Corridor, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 20602 ZIP code. For more details, use the online contact form and we'll get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $500, 2 Beds: $750, 3 Beds: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: There is no charge for fish but a limit on the size of the tank. Some breeds are prohibited. Max weight of pets: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $75/space.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wakefield Terrace have any available units?
Wakefield Terrace has 8 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wakefield Terrace have?
Some of Wakefield Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wakefield Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Wakefield Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wakefield Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Wakefield Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Wakefield Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Wakefield Terrace offers parking.
Does Wakefield Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wakefield Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wakefield Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Wakefield Terrace has a pool.
Does Wakefield Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Wakefield Terrace has accessible units.
Does Wakefield Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Wakefield Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Wakefield Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wakefield Terrace has units with air conditioning.
