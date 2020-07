Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool gym on-site laundry business center clubhouse dog park hot tub internet access online portal smoke-free community tennis court

Come home to The Apartments of St. Charles, where 11 unique communities in Waldorf, Maryland offer an array of housing styles and settings, all surrounded by shopping, dining, lakes, hike-and-bike trails, an 18-hole golf course, Southern Maryland s largest shopping mall and a wealth of other amenities. Choose from one, two, and three bedroom floor plans in a variety of building types; from walk-up bungalows, to luxury mid-rise buildings and townhomes.