Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
9250 SENNA COURT
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM
1 of 47
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9250 SENNA COURT
9250 Senna Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
9250 Senna Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stunning executive living...with over 4700 sqft on the first 2 floors, with a partially finished basement.Rent includes lawn care
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9250 SENNA COURT have any available units?
9250 SENNA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 9250 SENNA COURT have?
Some of 9250 SENNA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9250 SENNA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9250 SENNA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9250 SENNA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9250 SENNA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 9250 SENNA COURT offer parking?
No, 9250 SENNA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9250 SENNA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9250 SENNA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9250 SENNA COURT have a pool?
No, 9250 SENNA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9250 SENNA COURT have accessible units?
No, 9250 SENNA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9250 SENNA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9250 SENNA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9250 SENNA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9250 SENNA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
