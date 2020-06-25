All apartments in Waldorf
843 COPLEY AVENUE
843 COPLEY AVENUE

843 Copley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

843 Copley Avenue, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice detached house features 4BR, 2BA, fenced yard w/in ground pool, rec room w/FP, renovated kitchen, new appliances and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 COPLEY AVENUE have any available units?
843 COPLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 843 COPLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
843 COPLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 COPLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 843 COPLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 843 COPLEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 843 COPLEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 843 COPLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 COPLEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 COPLEY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 843 COPLEY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 843 COPLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 843 COPLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 843 COPLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 COPLEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 843 COPLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 COPLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

