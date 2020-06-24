6834 RACCOON

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious home with large screened porch on shaded lot. Hardwood floors, propane fireplace, stainless steel appliances and granite counters are just a few of the lovely features of this home. Call/text Carmel to show 240-210-3723.