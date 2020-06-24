Spacious home with large screened porch on shaded lot. Hardwood floors, propane fireplace, stainless steel appliances and granite counters are just a few of the lovely features of this home. Call/text Carmel to show 240-210-3723.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6834 RACCOON have any available units?
What amenities does 6834 RACCOON have?
Some of 6834 RACCOON's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6834 RACCOON currently offering any rent specials?
6834 RACCOON is not currently offering any rent specials.