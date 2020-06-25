All apartments in Waldorf
Waldorf, MD
6823 Cologo Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

6823 Cologo Court

6823 Cologo Court · No Longer Available
Location

6823 Cologo Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
This pet friendly 2 story has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There are newer wooden floors, and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen dining area has sliding door access to the rear deck. There are chair rails in the formal dining room. A washer and dryer are provided. There is a fully fenced in rear yard, with a shed for tenant use. HOA Clubhouse access with pool passes provided. Close to shopping, amenities, and entertainment.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: None

PET RULE: Pets allowed case by case with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6823 Cologo Court have any available units?
6823 Cologo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 6823 Cologo Court have?
Some of 6823 Cologo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6823 Cologo Court currently offering any rent specials?
6823 Cologo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6823 Cologo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6823 Cologo Court is pet friendly.
Does 6823 Cologo Court offer parking?
No, 6823 Cologo Court does not offer parking.
Does 6823 Cologo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6823 Cologo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6823 Cologo Court have a pool?
Yes, 6823 Cologo Court has a pool.
Does 6823 Cologo Court have accessible units?
No, 6823 Cologo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6823 Cologo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6823 Cologo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6823 Cologo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6823 Cologo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
