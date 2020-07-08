6507 ALOPEX COURT

Adorable 3BR home in cul-de-sac. Fresh paint throughout. 2 car garage, washer and dryer, eat in kitchen, separate living room and dining room. A must see! Good credit and good rental history required. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
