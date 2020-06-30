All apartments in Waldorf
6411 Fisher Court

6411 Fisher Court · No Longer Available
Location

6411 Fisher Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pet friendly, single family home has 4 beds and 2.5 baths. The main level has a front room, half bath, formal dining room, kitchen with an island and tablespace, and a living room with a fireplace. Upstairs, the master bedroom has two walk in closets and the master bath has a large soaking tub. There is a hall bath and 3 additional beds upstairs. The house also has a 2 car garage. There are ceiling fans throughout the home.

No Housing Vouchers Accepted

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Accepted Case by Case

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: Smoking is not allowed in home and on property.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 Fisher Court have any available units?
6411 Fisher Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 6411 Fisher Court have?
Some of 6411 Fisher Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 Fisher Court currently offering any rent specials?
6411 Fisher Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 Fisher Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6411 Fisher Court is pet friendly.
Does 6411 Fisher Court offer parking?
Yes, 6411 Fisher Court offers parking.
Does 6411 Fisher Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6411 Fisher Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 Fisher Court have a pool?
No, 6411 Fisher Court does not have a pool.
Does 6411 Fisher Court have accessible units?
No, 6411 Fisher Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 Fisher Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6411 Fisher Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6411 Fisher Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6411 Fisher Court does not have units with air conditioning.

