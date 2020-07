Amenities

Fantastic and affordable! Spacious townhome with great amenities and conveniently located with neighborhood pool, recreation. transportation, schools and shopping. Stainless steel appliances; easy maintenance laminate flooring; replacement windows; clean and ready to go! Easy commute to DC and military bases and conveniences of Waldorf. Available for immediate occupancy.