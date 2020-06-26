6209 BIGHORN COURT

Cute house in a cul-de-sac located in Hampshire Neighborhood. Updated kitchen and bathrooms..Fully fenced in yard with nice deck and storage shed outside. Stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with 3 LARGE closets. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
