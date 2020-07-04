6205 SEAL PL

Beautiful renovated townhome waiting for you! Owner expects good credit and good income - no exceptions. No pets allowed. Applicants should apply online at www.longandfoster.com (select rentals and enter property address). $55 application fee/adult 18 years and older. Water deposit - $400(refundable)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
