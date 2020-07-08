6181 Humpback Whale Court, Waldorf, MD 20603 St. Charles
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful well maintained home available October 18th. 3 large bedrooms. Hardwood throughout main level and 2nd level hall. Screen in porch for your enjoyment. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT have any available units?
6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT have?
Some of 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT offers parking.
Does 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT have a pool?
No, 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6181 HUMPBACK WHALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
