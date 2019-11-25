All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 56 Garner Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
56 Garner Ave
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

56 Garner Ave

56 Garner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

56 Garner Avenue, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 10/01/19 One level Beautifully Renovated Home - Property Id: 150597

Luxuriously renovated home with new kitchen designed by Custom Kitchens with Gas Range, Energy Efficient Appliances, Tiled Backsplash, Designer Ceramic Tile Flooring, Frieze Carpeting, Custom Glass Tile Shower Accents, Open Living Concept, Built In Shelves, Large Bedrooms, Centrally Located, Storage Shed, One of the Largest Fully Fenced Backyards in the Neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150597p
Property Id 150597

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5115856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Garner Ave have any available units?
56 Garner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 56 Garner Ave have?
Some of 56 Garner Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Garner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
56 Garner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Garner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 56 Garner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 56 Garner Ave offer parking?
No, 56 Garner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 56 Garner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Garner Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Garner Ave have a pool?
No, 56 Garner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 56 Garner Ave have accessible units?
No, 56 Garner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Garner Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Garner Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Garner Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Garner Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University