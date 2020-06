Amenities

Great end unit for a great price! Immediate availability for this beautiful town home in the well desired neighborhood of Fieldside ! Beautiful open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and stainless steel appliances! Only 4 years young and shows like brand new. Blue Crabs Stadium nearby, restaurants and all your shopping needs. Easy commute to D.C., VA and Annapolis! Potential tenants apply at https://www.goldeneaglegroup.net/available-properties. Click "Apply Now."