5403 Harvest Fish Place

Location

5403 Harvest Fish Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2 story townhouse has 3 beds and 2.5 baths. On the main level: The kitchen has granite countertops with an island, stainless steel appliances, and titled black splash. There is a 1/2 bath with a makeup vanity, and a living room with under the stairs storage. The upper level has a master bedroom with 2 closets and stairs that lead up to an additional loft with an additional closet and unfinished storage. The tiled master bath has dual sinks and storage shelf. There is an addition full hall bath and 2 bedrooms.

HOUSING VOUCHERS NOT ACCEPTED

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: No pets allowed

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 Harvest Fish Place have any available units?
5403 Harvest Fish Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 5403 Harvest Fish Place currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Harvest Fish Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Harvest Fish Place pet-friendly?
No, 5403 Harvest Fish Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 5403 Harvest Fish Place offer parking?
No, 5403 Harvest Fish Place does not offer parking.
Does 5403 Harvest Fish Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Harvest Fish Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Harvest Fish Place have a pool?
No, 5403 Harvest Fish Place does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Harvest Fish Place have accessible units?
No, 5403 Harvest Fish Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Harvest Fish Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5403 Harvest Fish Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5403 Harvest Fish Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5403 Harvest Fish Place does not have units with air conditioning.

