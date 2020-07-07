All apartments in Waldorf
5209 GRUNION PLACE
5209 GRUNION PLACE

5209 Grunion Place · No Longer Available
Location

5209 Grunion Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic Extra Large End Unit Townhouse!** Brick Front *** Spacious kitchen with lots of storage and breakfast area... Hugh Family Room... Living room... Master bedroom with full bath.. Fenced in back yard... From Kitchen area... NEW carpet... ready to go!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 GRUNION PLACE have any available units?
5209 GRUNION PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 5209 GRUNION PLACE have?
Some of 5209 GRUNION PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 GRUNION PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5209 GRUNION PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 GRUNION PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5209 GRUNION PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 5209 GRUNION PLACE offer parking?
No, 5209 GRUNION PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5209 GRUNION PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5209 GRUNION PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 GRUNION PLACE have a pool?
No, 5209 GRUNION PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5209 GRUNION PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5209 GRUNION PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 GRUNION PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 GRUNION PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5209 GRUNION PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5209 GRUNION PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

