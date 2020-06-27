5105 Mahi Mahi Place

Amenities

Located in the coveted Dorchester Neighborhood this pet friendly two story inner townhouse has a full basement with a fenced in yard. The main level has wooden floors throughout, and an updated half bath with tiled floor and tray ceiling. There is a living room/ dining room combo with extended living room space. The open concept kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and an island. There is a dining area with chair rails, and French door acess to fenced yard. The upper level has a Master bedroom with a custom walk-in closet. The tiled master bath has a jetted tub, tiled shower, and dual sink marble top vanity. There is an updated full hall bath and two additional bedrooms. The fully finished basement has a walk up. The main room features a wet bar and island with a bonus refrigerator. There is a bonus room with full updated bath, and a laundry room with washer/dryer included. There are ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout home. Home is wired for Fios. Two assigned parking spaces, and free parking available. Pest control included. HOA provides trash/recycling. Swimming pool, community center, tennis court, walking path, lake and nature areas, exercise areas and multiple playgrounds provided. No housing vouchers accepted.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Accepted case by case with deposit



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.