All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 5105 Mahi Mahi Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
5105 Mahi Mahi Place
Last updated July 25 2019 at 1:08 PM

5105 Mahi Mahi Place

5105 Mahi Mahi Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5105 Mahi Mahi Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in the coveted Dorchester Neighborhood this pet friendly two story inner townhouse has a full basement with a fenced in yard. The main level has wooden floors throughout, and an updated half bath with tiled floor and tray ceiling. There is a living room/ dining room combo with extended living room space. The open concept kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and an island. There is a dining area with chair rails, and French door acess to fenced yard. The upper level has a Master bedroom with a custom walk-in closet. The tiled master bath has a jetted tub, tiled shower, and dual sink marble top vanity. There is an updated full hall bath and two additional bedrooms. The fully finished basement has a walk up. The main room features a wet bar and island with a bonus refrigerator. There is a bonus room with full updated bath, and a laundry room with washer/dryer included. There are ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout home. Home is wired for Fios. Two assigned parking spaces, and free parking available. Pest control included. HOA provides trash/recycling. Swimming pool, community center, tennis court, walking path, lake and nature areas, exercise areas and multiple playgrounds provided. No housing vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Accepted case by case with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Mahi Mahi Place have any available units?
5105 Mahi Mahi Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 5105 Mahi Mahi Place have?
Some of 5105 Mahi Mahi Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Mahi Mahi Place currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Mahi Mahi Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Mahi Mahi Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 Mahi Mahi Place is pet friendly.
Does 5105 Mahi Mahi Place offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Mahi Mahi Place offers parking.
Does 5105 Mahi Mahi Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5105 Mahi Mahi Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Mahi Mahi Place have a pool?
Yes, 5105 Mahi Mahi Place has a pool.
Does 5105 Mahi Mahi Place have accessible units?
No, 5105 Mahi Mahi Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Mahi Mahi Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 Mahi Mahi Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 Mahi Mahi Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5105 Mahi Mahi Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University